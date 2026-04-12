TS Inter Results 2026: Supplementary Exams From May 13; Marks Memo Download Today At 5 PM

TS Inter Results 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released key post-result details along with the TS Inter Results 2026, including the supplementary exam schedule and marks memo access for students.

Students who were unable to pass the exams can take the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, which will begin on May 13, 2026, for theory papers in two shifts. The practical examinations will begin on May 22, 2026. To be eligible, candidates must pay their junior college fees on time.

Meanwhile, students can download their electronic marks memos from the official website beginning April 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM. College principals will also have access to the marks register using their login credentials.

Direct Link To Download the Memo

TS Inter Results 2026: Recounting & Reverification Process

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for recounting or reverification:

Recounting fee: ₹100 per subject

Scanned copy-cum-reverification fee: ₹800 per subject

Application window:

From April 13, 2026 to April 20, 2026

How to apply:

Applications must be submitted online via the student services section

Students must specify subjects and provide required details

No offline applications will be accepted after the deadline

TS Inter Results 2026: Supplementary Examination Schedule

Students who did not meet the passing criteria can appear for supplementary exams:

Theory exams: From May 13, 2026 (two shifts)

Practical exams: From May 22, 2026 (two shifts)

TS Inter Results 2026: Marks Memo Download & Verification

Students can download their electronic marks memo from April 12, 2026, 5:00 PM onwards

College principals can also access marks registers through their login

The board has stated that no printed marks or memos will be issued individually. Students should download and keep a printed copy of the online marks memo until they receive the original passing certificate.

In case of discrepancies in marks memos, students can report them through their respective colleges or via the official helpdesk within 10 days of the result declaration.