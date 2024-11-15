JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2

Representational Pic | Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has reopened the application window for the Combined Competitive Examination 2024 (CCE 2024). Eligible candidates can apply on the official JKPSC website jkpsc.nic.in until December 2, 2024.

Previously, the Commission had postponed the CCE Preliminary Exam, which was originally scheduled for November 10, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 90 vacancies in total, with 30 positions each for the Junior Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, Jammu and Kashmir Police (G) Service, and Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to Apply for JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024

1. Visit JKPSC official website jkpsc.nic.in.

2. Click on the "New Registration" link and provide your details.

3. Use your registration credentials to log in.

4. Complete the form with personal, educational, and other required details.

5. Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, and certificates).

6. Pay the application fee via online payment methods.

7. Review your application and submit it.

8. Save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Ensure you apply before the last date and check the website for updates.

Read Also JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for JKPSC CCE 2024 require candidates to be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir. Applicants must be at least 21 years old as of January 1, 2024, and the maximum age limit is 32 years for general candidates, with relaxations for reserved categories (34 years for SC/ST/RBA/ALC/SEBC, 35 years for PHC, and 37 years for ex-servicemen). Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university and have a valid Permanent Resident Certificate of Jammu & Kashmir. Specific physical standards apply for Police Services, and candidates must meet these requirements if applying for such posts.