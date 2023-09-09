JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 OUT, Steps To Download

Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the revaluation results for Class 10 regular students for the year 2023. Students who had applied for a revaluation of their JKBOSE 10th results can now access their revaluation results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

A total of 1,677 candidates submitted requests for the revaluation of their Class 10 results for the year 2023. Out of this total, it has been determined that there have been no changes in the results for 1,356 candidates. The result PDF document provides information such as the candidate's roll number, name, and their revised result status.

Candidates who expressed dissatisfaction with their JKBOSE 10th result for the year 2023 had the opportunity to request a revaluation by submitting the required fee. The initial JKBOSE Class 10 result for 2023 was officially released on June 19.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE by going to jkbose.nic.in.

Once on the homepage, look for and click on the link that is related to the revaluation results for Class 10.

After clicking on the link, a PDF document will appear on the screen. This PDF contains the revaluation results.

Use the search function within the PDF to locate your name or roll number.

Once you find your name or roll number, check your revaluation result.

For future reference, you can download the PDF and save it to your device or take a printout as needed.

A total of 1,18,791 candidates had initially registered for the board exams in 2023, out of which 1,48,701 students successfully passed the examination. This year, the overall pass rate for Class 10 students in Jammu and Kashmir reached 79.89%. The results were further broken down by gender, with 78.23% of boys successfully passing the exams and girls achieving a higher pass rate of 81.68%.

