Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Launches Email ID To Seek Aspirants’ Suggestions On Reforms | Video | X / PTI

Ranchi: Amid ongoing protests by aspirants over recruitment examinations, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu on Saturday announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting with a delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Minister Sonu stated that the government is committed to engaging with all student groups to reach a collective decision.

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"We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an email ID--JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com. Any student, individual, or stakeholder can send suggestions to this address, and we intend to formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision based on everyone's input. The government will take their concerns into account based on the emails received," Sonu said.

The development comes in the wake of widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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The state administration has urged aspirants and concerned stakeholders to utilise the newly launched email platform to share constructive suggestions and feedback for streamlining the recruitment process.

Earlier, an eight-member student delegation from the 'JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Justice Forum' will hold talks with the government-constituted delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi on Saturday morning.

Students from this forum have been continuously struggling since July 5, after exposing irregularities in the 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination conducted by JPSC on July 2.

These students are currently on the 15th day of their indefinite Satyagraha (hunger strike/peaceful protest). In support of these students, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on a hunger strike for the past six days.

In view of the meeting, heavy security has been deployed at the State Guest House in Ranchi, where the eight-member student delegation will meet the State government officials to discuss the demands of the students.

The medical team on Saturday checked the vitals of the student protestors staging a hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Jharkhand against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC exam.

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Meanwhile, a designated delegation of the Student protestors in Jharkhand left for the Circuit House today for dialogue with representatives of the Jharkhand Government regarding the demands of the aspirants.

Earlier today, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto emphasised that the demands of the aspirants remain unchanged regardless of who sits across the negotiation table.

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"The team has told us that we will go for a dialogue at the Circuit House at 10 am. Had the government agreed to our demands when the other students met them, then it wouldn't have been necessary for us to go as well. It doesn't matter how many of us go to meet them. All of us have the same demands, which should be fulfilled," he said.

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded the cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)