Kerala LPST Rank Holders Eat Grass In 34-Day Protest Over Delay In Appointment Orders | Video | X / ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders on Saturday symbolically ate grass to protest the government's delay in issuing appointment orders outside the Keralam Secretariat amid the ongoing agitation.

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The protest, which has now crossed 34 days, highlights the mounting frustration among candidates who cleared the Keralam Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list but claim they have been left waiting indefinitely without formal placement.

A protester expressed deep anguish over the lack of response, saying that the government has not taken any action and has been ignorant despite several forms of protests.

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"We are LPST rank holders. We have been protesting for 34 days. There is no good news from the government. They asked for two months. I don't know why they need two months. We are trying different types of protests, but there has been no response from the government. The government is not taking any action towards us and is trying to avoid us," he said.

The case is linked to the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the Keralam Public Service Commission (PSC) examination conducted for Chief-level posts in the State Planning Board.

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Earlier in July, the Keralam Police said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be headed by Inspector General of Police S Ajeetha Begum in the case.

Keralam Home Department issued an order entrusting the Crime Branch with the investigation.

The Keralam Police order stated, "As per the GO read above, the Government have directed the Crime Branch to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the recent allegations regarding irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission. Considering the gravity of the allegations and the importance of ensuring prompt enquiry, it is decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with immediate effect, under the chairmanship of S Ajeetha Begum, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offence Wing Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)