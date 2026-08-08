Pune: Podar International School Authorities Booked After Gate Collapse Kills Security Guard |

Pune: Following the death of a school security guard, Pimpri Chinchwad Police booked the authorities of Podar International School for alleged negligence in maintaining the school gate, which was reportedly in a dangerous condition. A case has been registered against the school administration. As part of the investigation, police also examined CCTV footage of the incident.

Speaking on the matter, Investigating Officer Vitthal Salunkhe, who is probing the case, said, "The school gate is a sliding gate... A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station, and the investigation is underway. As of now, we cannot say who is responsible. The exact circumstances will be established after the investigation.”

Pune, Maharashtra: A major accident at Podar International School as the main gate collapsed, resulting in the death of a security guard. A case has been registered against the school administration.



Investigating Officer Vitthal Salunkhe says, "The school gate is a sliding… pic.twitter.com/LeTHfEaGde — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026

Probe reveals safety lapses

Moreover, the investigation into the case further revealed that the main gate of the school had not been installed properly, was not maintained, and essential safety measures had not been taken, due to which it collapsed and caused the death of the security guard, police said.

Meanwhile, the series of events unfolded after a shocking incident came to light, where a security guard died after the main gate of Podar International School collapsed on him. The incident was reported at Tathawade, Pimpri Chinchwad, in Pune.

#Pune: Security Guard Loses Life After Iron Gate Collapses At Poddar International School #PuneNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FfIUZc20Kh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 6, 2026

Guard succumbed to injuries

According to the reports, the security guard, identified as Sanjay Nagnath Kamble, 52, was opening the school gate as usual on July 31 at around 8.10 am when it suddenly collapsed on him. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, on August 2, Kamble succumbed to his injuries.

As part of the investigation, the school principal and management have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence). Further details in the case are awaited as Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe investigates the matter.