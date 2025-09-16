 Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government has initiated a process to recruit 2,600 assistant school teachers in the state. He said the government is taking every step to improve the system from primary to higher education.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System | X @HemantSorenJMM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government has initiated a process to recruit 2,600 assistant school teachers in the state.

He said the government is taking every step to improve the system from primary to higher education.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Statement

"We all know the importance of education. The government has been taking every step to improve the state's education system, whether it is in primary or higher education. We have initiated a process for the recruitment of 2,600 teachers in the state," Soren said at a programme here.

FPJ Shorts
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Handover Delayed Flats In Malad Project, Awards Compensation
Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Handover Delayed Flats In Malad Project, Awards Compensation
NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams
NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

He distributed appointment letters among 301 newly recruited teachers.

Read Also
JNU Announces Timeline For Students’ Union Elections 2025-26; Detailed Guidelines Soon
article-image

As many as 131 assistant teachers have been recruited for classes 6 to 8, and 170 for classes 1 to 5.

The CM had, on September 2, distributed appointment letters among 909 assistant teachers.

On the occasion, Soren also launched a project-based learning (PBL) programme to improve education in schools under the National Education Policy.

"The education system has changed a lot over the period. The digital blackboards are now replacing traditional ones in schools. The online education system has started, and artificial intelligence has been introduced," Soren said.

If the changing aspects in education are assessed, the state is still lagging, he said.

Read Also
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Clashes Erupt Between NSUI & ABVP At Kirori Mal...
article-image

"We need to accelerate our speed to grow in the education system. The sector has been hampered due to various reasons, due to which a state like Jharkhand is known as the state of labourers. We all have to take responsibility to erase the stigma," he said.

Soren said the government has been trying relentlessly to improve the education sector.

"We can break the monopoly of private schools in education with concerted efforts. In this regard, the government has started CM schools of excellence to provide education at par with private schools," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria