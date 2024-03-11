Jharkhand CM Champions Promotion of Tribal and Regional Languages in State Schools

JMM Vice President Champai Soren Takes Oath As Chief Minister of Jharkhand |

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren held a high-level meeting with officials on the promotion of tribal and regional languages of the state. The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of including tribal languages in the curriculum of primary schools run by the state government, a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office read.

In the high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Residential Office in Ranchi, Champai Soren directed his officials to start teaching tribal languages in primary schools run by the state government for the promotion and development of the rich tribal and regional languages of Jharkhand.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of include the rich tribal and regional languages in the curriculum of classes 1 to 5 in all primary schools run by the state government and start teaching these languages soon, the release said.

The Chief Minister told the officials that the promotion and development of the tribal languages and regional languages of the state is a priority of his government, it added.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process of empanelment of Ghanti-based expert teachers of tribal and regional languages as soon as possible so that studies can be started in primary schools.

Minister of Scheduled Tribe, Schedules Caste and Backward Class Welfare Department, Deepak Biruwa, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arwa Rajkamal and senior officials of the Education Department were also present at the meeting, the release mentioned.