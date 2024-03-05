 JEE Main 2024: Registration for Session II Ends Today | Apply Now on jeemain.nta.ac.in
Register now for JEE Main 2024 Session II before the deadline! Apply via NTA's official website. Don't miss your chance for admission to top institutes. Details inside.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The registration deadline for JEE Session II closes today, March 4, 2024. Interested candidates can apply via the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, until 10:50 pm. Additionally, the online fee submission deadline is also today, up to 11:50 pm. Corrections to applications can be made from March 6 to 7, 2024.

Initially set for March 2, 2024, the registration deadline was extended by NTA following requests from numerous students encountering registration difficulties.

NTA's official notification states, "Registration for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 is ongoing per the Public Notice dated February 2, 2024. However, several candidates have expressed challenges in completing their registration. To accommodate these students, the registration window for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 has been extended."

This extension caters to candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session I but missed registering for Session II, as well as fresh applicants for Session II.

JEE Main is a crucial exam for admission to institutions like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Here's how to register for the exam:

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the JEE Main 2024 session II registration link on the homepage.

3. Complete registration and log in.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Upload necessary documents and pay the fee.

6. Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.

