JEE Main 2023: NTA to close session 2 registrations tomorrow; read admit card details here

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is to close the registration window for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) tomorrow, on March 12.

Candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main session 2 in April can still continue to apply till 9 pm tomorrow on the official NTA website - jeemain.nta.nic.in., whereas candidates can continue to pay the registration fees till 11:50 pm.

The JEE Main April session will be held from April 6 to April 12 in two shifts -- the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

To register for JEE Main 2023 session 2 in April:

Visit the official NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the registration link.

Fill in the details required on the form that appears and click on register.

Upload the necessary scanned documents such as photographs, qualifications, etc.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 session 2 application fees.

Download and save the registration confirmation page.

JEE Main (April) 2023 Admit Card

The NTA will release JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit cards in the last week of March on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access their admit card by entering their application ID, date of birth, and password.

The JEE Main admit card 2023 will include information like the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre information.

How to reapply for JEE 2023 after giving session 1?

To participate in JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams again, candidates who applied and paid the exam fee for session 1 of the exam must first log in using their session 1 application number and password.

The candidates must select the cities for the JEE Main session 2 exam, the paper, the format for the April session exam in 2023, the state code of eligibility, and the upload address proof (both current and permanent).

Any candidate who has more than one JEE Main 2023 session 2 application number will be considered to have used unfair means.

JEE Advanced 2023 in June

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023, by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT).

The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will open on April 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to register at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website. The application deadline for JEE Advanced 2023 is May 5, 2023, while the admit card will be available from 10 a.m. on May 29, 2023, to 2:30 p.m. on June 4, 2023.