 JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Registrations Begin At jeeadv.ac.in; Details Inside
AAT - Architecture Aptitude Test are for the students for wish to pursue architecture courses at the undergraduate level. Registrations are to be done in the online mode only on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
According to the official schedule, the JEE Advanced AAT exam will be conducted on June 21, 2023. | Representative Image

As the JEE Advanced results are out, candidates who have qualified in this examination will be able to register for the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 online. This will available till tomorrow on jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the JEE Advanced AAT exam will be conducted on June 21, 2023. This exam is held every year in order to shortlist suitable candidates qualified through the JEE Advanced Exam for admission into architecture courses. The JEE AAT Exam is jointly conducted by the IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, and IIT BHU for admissions into B.Arch courses. 

Details for JEE AAT 2023:

The exam will be held in online mode and the duration will be maximus 3 hours. The medium of the exam will be English. This has a spread of 5 different section - Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity, Three-dimensional perception, Geometrical drawing, Freehand drawing, and Architectural awareness. 

For more details, candidates can go to the official website of JEE AAT.

Steps for JEE Advanced AAT Registration 2023:

1. Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to register for JEE AAT 2023

3. In the new page that opens, register using your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Mobile Number

4. Fill in the registration form with all desired information

5. Select your preferred exam centres

6. Review your application and submit the JEE AAT form

In addition, earlier in the day IIT Guwahati also declared the JEE Advanced Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2023 Exam can now check and view their results on the official website, using their login credentials like JEE Advanced Registration Number, Roll Number, and Date of Birth. 

