JEE Advanced AAT 2022 exam tomorrow; here are the guidelines candidates should follow

Representational image | Pintu Namdev

New Delhi: Tomorrow, September 14, 2022, is the scheduled date for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test, or JEE Advanced AAT 2022. The test will be given in a computer-based manner at numerous locations throughout the nation. will take place tomorrow all around the nation. Here you may view the information on the admit card and the rules for the exam day.

Candidates must be aware that the exam will be given in one shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The results will be made public on September 17, 2022.

Only individuals who passed the JEE Advanced exam were qualified to register for the JEE Advanced AAT examination. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 will not be issued with separate admit cards, which registered students must be aware of. To sit the JEE Advanced AAT test, candidates must use their JEE Advanced admit cards 2022 that were previously provided at jeeadv.ac.in.

Here are the guidelines candidates have to follow:

-Candidates must bring a printout of their call letter with them to the exam.

-Candidates must have a current, valid photo ID on hand.

-Candidates should be aware that masks must be worn at exam locations.

Additionally, candidates must uphold their social distance and follow all COVID-19 safety regulations.

-Candidates are permitted to bring a transparent water bottle and a small, clear bottle of hand sanitizer with them.

-It is not permitted to use calculators, watches, novels, cellphones, cameras, or other electronic devices.

The exam is being held for admission to the BArch courses at Varanasi, Kharagpur, and Roorkee at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), as it is every year. The organisation in charge of administering the exam will announce a single cut-off on September 17 for all candidate categories. Candidates for admission to the BArch programmes at the IITs must score higher than the JEE Advanced AAT cutoff. Candidates are urged to visit the official website for further information.