JEE Advanced 2023 Results: IIT Kanpur Zone witnesses 2 Students in Top 100

IIT Kanpur Zone has just 2 students in top 100

JEE-Advanced Results 2023 exam were declared on Sunday, June 18 at 9.30 via a press conference. The result is inclusive of JEE Advanced cut-offs, names of all India toppers and marks secured by them along with results.

A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have been qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are the female candidates.

JEE-Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. While Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This exam is a direct gateway tothe Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across the country.

As per the reports, only two candidates from IIT Kanpur Zone made it to the top 100 Common Rank List (CRL).

The list is as follows --

Tejaswa Singh Mehra (CRL 98), who emerged as the topper from the IIT-K zone

Vaibhav Singh, who bagged CRL 100.

Meanwhile, Palak Agrawal (CRL 1020) achieved the highest rank among female candidates in the zone.

A total of 22,955 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2023 exam from the IIT Kanpur zone, out of which, 4,582 could clear the cut-off.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from IIT Hyderabad zone has secured the first Rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) while Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, also from IIT Hyderabad zone, has emerged the highest-ranked female candidate with a CRL of 56. The examination also witnessed 13 out of the 108 foreign candidates, who appeared for the exam this year, successfully qualifying for admission to prestigious engineering institutes in India.

