JEE Advanced Results 2023 Declared: Toppers Talk | Special Arrangement

JEE Advanced 2023, results were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Sunday. The examinations were conducted on June 4 in two shifts. A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers and 43773 candidates have qualified. A few toppers from the top 10 shared their thoughts.

Raghav Goyal AIR 04

Raghav wishes to pursue CS from IIT, Mumbai and later begin his own startup. Apart from this, he also wants to explore mathematics as a subject.

Raghav shared his key to success “Whatever I do, I do it with interest be it studies. sports or any other activity, my vision was clear from the beginning to take admission at IIT Mumbai.”

He scored 99.4% in class 10th and 97.4% this year. He won a gold medal for Best Solution to the Most challenging problem. Recently, I attended the IPHO held in Tokyo where I represented India. Apart from this, he is also an NTSE scholar, he added.

Prabhav Khandelwal AIR 06

Prabhav Khandelwal from Rajasthan scored an overall 325 marks. He dreamt of pursuing CS from IIT Mumbai which now seems a reality. He said, “I gradually reduced silly mistakes and focussed completely on difficult questions and consistency during practice tests.”

“Feeling exemplary after getting AIR 6 and it seems that I could score because of dedication and consistency,” he added.



Malay Kedia AIR 08

Malay from IIT Delhi zone plans to pursue B.Tech. in CS from IIT Mumbai. Malay said “ In addition to clearing the theory in physics and math, I paid more emphasis on practice, whereas in chemistry, preparation was done with full focus on the NCERT syllabus.I want to do research in physics after my B.Tech.”

Malay hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He scored 99.99 percentile in the JEE Main and secured All India Rank 4 by securing a perfect 300 out of 300 in the final result. Apart from this, I passed 10th grade with 99 percent marks, he added.

Besides being an NTSE scholar he also won a silver medal in the Astronomy Olympiad. He is now going to represent India at ICHO, which will be held in Switzerland in July. Malay has also been selected for the International Science School to be organized by the Harry Messel International School in Sydney, Australia.