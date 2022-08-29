JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers out; Know more |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has released the question papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 for both the sessions. The question papers can be downloaded from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 was held on Sunday, August 28 in two shifts; paper one between 9 am and 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The candidates who appeared for both sessions of the exam, found the paper to be easy. According to experts, the paper was moderate and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced.

According to Mohammad Kashif Alam, Top IIT JEE Educator at Unacademy, "the Physics paper had questions largely from Modern Physics and Optics, Chemistry had a mix of Physical and Organic Chemistry questions while Maths paper had tricky questions from PNC and Calculus."

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be out on Saturday, September 3, to which the candidates can raise objections via the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till September 4. IIT Bombay will review the objections, and will accordingly release the final answer key and result on September 11.

Candidates who get selected can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counseling process to enter the IITs. The JoSAA counseling process will begin on September 12.

