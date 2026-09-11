Jalna Collector Ashima Mittal Urges Manoj Jarange Patil To End Hunger Strike, Cites School Disruption And Public Order Concerns | File photo

Jalna: Jalna district Collector Ashima Mittal on Thursday urged Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his indefinite hunger strike before September 12, saying it was necessary to maintain peace and protect the interests of all sections of society.

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Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate here, on Thursday Mittal said it was the administration's duty to ensure that Jarange's fast was brought to an end, particularly as the agitation and the gathering at Antarwali Sarati were affecting normal life, including the education of school-going girls.



"School-going girls have stopped attending school in Antarwali Sarati," she said, adding that the administration was concerned about the situation.

Mittal said the state government had taken a positive approach towards the Maratha reservation issue and was working to resolve most of the problems raised by the community.



She said the district administration had identified 5,027 documents relating to Kunbi records during the last three years, since the Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) committee was constituted.



The administration received 18,295 applications for Kunbi certificates and issued 18,276 certificates, she said, putting the disposal rate at nearly 99.9 per cent. In Marathwada region 3.16 lakh kunbi certificates were issued.

Following the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette on September 2, 2025, the administration received 421 applications and issued 377 Kunbi certificates, Mittal said.



She added that 62 camps have been set up in the district for issuing Kunbi certificates and completing the related process would be held from September 10 to 16.



Referring to her recent visit to Antarwali Sarati, Mittal said a group of women had complained about the alleged illegal sale of liquor in the village and its adverse impact on residents. “We have imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in the village, and it will remain in force until the protest ends,” she said. She also said the administration had received complaints that school-going girls were reluctant to attend classes because of the large gathering at the protest site. “I will focus on the development of Antarwali sarti village”, she said.



Mittal said during three years, 35,981 certificates had been issued to members of the Maratha community under the Special Backward Class (SBC) category. However, she clarified that an individual could avail the benefit of either a Kunbi certificate or an SBC certificate, and not both.

She said there was a prescribed process for verification and validity of certificates and applicants needed to complete the required formalities.

On Jarange's health, Mittal said a health department team had been continuously monitoring him. Eight IV fluid administrations had been given to Jarange until September 9, and IV fluids were also being administered on Thursday, she said.



Resident Deputy Collector Shashikant Hadgal, District Information Officer Arun Suryavanshi were present at the press conference.