Manoj Jarange-Patil, His Associates Involved In ₹1,000 Crore Fraud? Activist Ajay Baraskar Moves ED, Alleging Maratha Quota Stir Face Involved In Corruption |

Mumbai: Amid the intensifying Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil, activist Ajay Baraskar has approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with an alleged corruption complaint against Jarange and some of his associates being involved in a fraud amounting over Rs 1,000 crores. The complaint comes on the 14th day of Jarange’s ongoing hunger strike, a day before he is expected to announce his plan to march towards Mumbai.

Baraskar claimed that he has been working for Maratha reservation since 2006 and alleged that corruption and instability have been taking place in the name of the reservation movement over the past three years. He said he had formally submitted a complaint to the ED against Jarange and several people associated with him.

Baraskar Names Jarange's Associates

According to Baraskar, the complaint names Jarange’s associates Pandurang Tarak, Kishor Bhalande, Gangadhar Kalkute, Shriram Kurankar, Sanjay Katare, Swapnil Tar and Badrinath Tarak, along with Jarange’s brother-in-law Vilas Khedkar. Baraskar made allegations of links to illegal sand mining against those named, without providing details of any official findings in this regard.

Baraskar also claimed that the Maratha community’s efforts had contributed to the SEBC reservation provided by the Devendra Fadnavis government and questioned Jarange’s contribution to the process. He alleged that Jarange had not clearly explained the outcome of earlier demands raised during the agitation, including the ‘sage-soyare’ issue.

Questions Raised Over Hunger Strike

Taking aim at Jarange’s ongoing hunger strike, Baraskar alleged that the protest was being repeatedly used as a means of agitation and questioned the circumstances surrounding Jarange’s health. These claims are allegations made by Baraskar and have not been independently established.

Baraskar further questioned the demands being raised by Jarange concerning the Hyderabad Gazette and other documents, asking what research and legal expertise had gone into framing the demands.

Claims Over Associates' Wealth

He also alleged that some people close to Jarange had accumulated a lot of wealth during the course of the movement. Citing Pandurang Tarak, Baraskar claimed that Tarak had acquired 28 acres of land despite allegedly having no regular employment and said he possessed 7/12 land records to support his claim.

Baraskar also questioned Jarange’s alleged use of an expensive Land Rover Defender, contrasting it with the financial difficulties faced by economically weaker members of the Maratha community. He further criticised the alleged medical treatment received by Jarange’s son at a private hospital.

The allegations come at a crucial stage of the Maratha reservation agitation. Jarange is currently on hunger strike and is expected to announce the next course of action for the movement, including the proposed march towards Mumbai.

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