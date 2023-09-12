Jadavpur University Student Died Of Dengue; Fourth Case In Kolkata Within a Week

Jadavpur University Student Lost Battle Against Dengue | Freepik (representational)

Kolkata: A final year student of MTech at the Jadavpur University succumbed to dengue at a private hospital here on Monday. The deceased student was suffering for quite some time and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to the reports, first he was admitted to KPC hospital, then transferred to Belle View hospital where he passed away at 3.05pm on Monday.

"We got him admitted eight days ago at KPC and the doctors tried best to save him, but he could not be saved. He was from Murshidabad but wasn’t staying at the hostel,” Dr Basu, registrar of JU, told the Statesman.

As per the reports, he had been admitted to the hospital on September 3 with severe dengue symptoms including high fever, haemorrhage, sepsis and had injuries to several organs caused by the viral attack.

The postgraduate student of the illumination course under electrical engineering was from Shitalpara, Ram na Sekhdighi in Murshidabad and was staying nearby to the Jadavpur university in a rented accommodation.

His death certificate stated: "Dengue haemorrhagic fever, dengue shock syndrome, sepsis with septic shock, multi-organ failure and acute kidney injury as the cause of death."

The reports further claimed, he had ‘acute liver failure, acute pancreatitis and bone marrow suppression’. He was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic last Sunday when his symptoms had already turned severe, said hospital sources.

The registrar of the varsity has written a letter to the local councilor, seeking help for preventing outspread of vector-borne diseases on the campus. He writes, "We are trying our best but since it is a very large campus, it difficult for us to take corrective measures alone."

According to the reports, since January this year around 20,000 people have been infected with the water borne disease in the city.