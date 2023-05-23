 JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand class 10th, 12th Result out | ANI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the JAC class 10th 12th Science Result 2023 today.

Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.

Girls outperform boys in JAC Class 10 result:

Girls pass percentage: 95.54 percent 

Boys pass percentage: 95.19 percent 

JAC Class 12 number of candidates passed:

  • Number of candidates registered: 74,679

  • Number of candidates appeared: 73,833

  • Number of candidates passed: 60,134

Read Also
JAC Jharkhand class 10th Results 2023 Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
article-image

JAC 10th 12th Pass percentage :

  • Class 10 pass percentage: 95.38%

  • Class 12 Science pass percentage: 81.45%

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites 

hindustantimes.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com 

Over 8 lakh students are waiting for their Jharkhand board class 10 results and the Jharkhand board class 12 science results. Here students can check all the updates regarding the JAC 10 results and JAC 12 results.

Read Also
JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

Air Force officer's proud daughter, UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore credits 'sense of service' for her...

Air Force officer's proud daughter, UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore credits 'sense of service' for her...

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal

Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal