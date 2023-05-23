JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

Ranchi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the JAC class 10th 12th Science Result 2023 today.
Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.
Girls outperform boys in JAC Class 10 result:
Girls pass percentage: 95.54 percent
Boys pass percentage: 95.19 percent
JAC Class 12 number of candidates passed:
Number of candidates registered: 74,679
Number of candidates appeared: 73,833
Number of candidates passed: 60,134
JAC 10th 12th Pass percentage :
Class 10 pass percentage: 95.38%
Class 12 Science pass percentage: 81.45%
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites
hindustantimes.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
Over 8 lakh students are waiting for their Jharkhand board class 10 results and the Jharkhand board class 12 science results. Here students can check all the updates regarding the JAC 10 results and JAC 12 results.