JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

Ranchi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the JAC class 10th 12th Science Result 2023 today.

Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.

Girls outperform boys in JAC Class 10 result:

Girls pass percentage: 95.54 percent

Boys pass percentage: 95.19 percent

JAC Class 12 number of candidates passed:

Number of candidates registered: 74,679

Number of candidates appeared: 73,833

Number of candidates passed: 60,134

JAC 10th 12th Pass percentage :

Class 10 pass percentage: 95.38%

Class 12 Science pass percentage: 81.45%

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites

hindustantimes.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

Over 8 lakh students are waiting for their Jharkhand board class 10 results and the Jharkhand board class 12 science results. Here students can check all the updates regarding the JAC 10 results and JAC 12 results.