JAC Class 10 Results: Check Toppers, District-Wise Performance

Today, April 19, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release the results of the board exams for Class 10 (matric) 2024. Those who took the board exams this year can view and download them by going to the Council's official websites at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. The JAC Matric results were announced at a press conference by representatives of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

Pass percentage



Officials have declared that 90.39 percent of candidates passed the JAC 10th exam. The passing percentage for girls is 91%, and the passing percentage for boys is 89.70%. Girls have outperformed boys this year.

The topper of this year is Jyotsna Jyoti with 99.2%, followed by Sana Sanjor who scored 98.6% and Karishma Kumari and Srishti Soumya with 98.4%.

In the matric exams, the overall pass rate was 95.38 percent.

Which district scored the best?

- Jamshedpur: 94%.

-Hazaribagh: 93% o

-Latehar: 93.23%.

-Koderma: 92%

-Deoghar: 84%

How to check via SMS?



-Open your phone's messaging app.

-Type JHA10 "Roll Number" in a new message.

-Text "5676750" with the message.

-The registered phone number will receive the JAC Class 10 Results 2024

The class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 26th. Around 4 lakh students gave the exam this year.