 ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6, Check Eligibility, Selection Process & More
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6, Check Eligibility, Selection Process & More

Interested candidates can apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in until November 6. Applicants must be aged 21 to 27, have completed Class 10, and possess a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle driving license.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
ITBP recruitment 2024 | Representational Pic

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible male Indian citizens for the recruitment of Constable (Driver) in the General Central Service. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, with the application deadline set for November 6.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 545 vacant Constable (Driver) positions.

Application Fees for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:
Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of ₹100 online, while SC/ST candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempt from this fee.

Eligibility Requirements:

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 to 27 years old. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories per government regulations.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed Class 10 from a recognized board or institution.

Driving License: A valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving license is required.

How to Apply for ITBP Constable (Driver) Posts:

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on the new user registration button on the homepage.

Enter the required details to generate a User ID and Password.

Log in and complete the application process by filling in the necessary information.

Pay the application fee and proceed.

Save the application form and print a copy for future reference.

The ITBP recruitment drive offers a competitive pay scale ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 at Level 3, with positions available in various locations across India. The date for the written examination will be announced by the department later.

