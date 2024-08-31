CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Salary Details

Representational image

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited online applications from male candidates for the post of CISF Constable Fireman , offering an exceptional opportunity for aspiring Indian male candidates to join the elite defense force. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, from today until September 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,130 posts in various states and union territories.

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100, except for those belonging to SC, ST, and ESM categories. The official notification states that vacancies are tentative and may change during the recruitment process.

Eligibility criteria include passing 12th Class or equivalent with a science subject, and being between 18 and 23 years old as of the last date of the online application form.

The selection process consists of five tiers: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), Written Examination, and Medical Examination.

Selected candidates will receive a salary in Pay Level 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus allowances as admissible to Central Government employees.

To apply, candidates must:

1. Log in to the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

2. Click on 'Login' and then 'New Registration'

3. Enter required details and make the payment

4. Submit the application and save a copy of the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to submit online applications well before the closing date to avoid any issues.