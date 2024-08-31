 CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Salary Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Salary Details

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Salary Details

The selection process includes physical tests, document verification, written examination, and medical examination. Selected candidates will receive a salary in Pay Level 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus allowances.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited online applications from male candidates for the post of  CISF Constable Fireman , offering an exceptional opportunity for aspiring Indian male candidates to join the elite defense force. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, from today until September 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,130 posts in various states and union territories.

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100, except for those belonging to SC, ST, and ESM categories. The official notification states that vacancies are tentative and may change during the recruitment process.

Eligibility criteria include passing 12th Class or equivalent with a science subject, and being between 18 and 23 years old as of the last date of the online application form.

Read Also
CISF Constable Recruitment 2024 Application Window Opens Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Apply
article-image

The selection process consists of five tiers: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), Written Examination, and Medical Examination.

FPJ Shorts
Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The A**'
Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The A**'
Upcoming IPOs To Watch In The First Week Of September 2024: Gala Precision, Baazar Style Retail, & Emerging SME Stars; Check List Here
Upcoming IPOs To Watch In The First Week Of September 2024: Gala Precision, Baazar Style Retail, & Emerging SME Stars; Check List Here
'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants
'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants
Navi Mumbai: MoEF&CC Grants Coastal Regulation Zone Clearance To CIDCO For Radar Facility On Dhakale Island For NMIA
Navi Mumbai: MoEF&CC Grants Coastal Regulation Zone Clearance To CIDCO For Radar Facility On Dhakale Island For NMIA

Selected candidates will receive a salary in Pay Level 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus allowances as admissible to Central Government employees.

To apply, candidates must:

1. Log in to the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

2. Click on 'Login' and then 'New Registration'

3. Enter required details and make the payment

4. Submit the application and save a copy of the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to submit online applications well before the closing date to avoid any issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Faculty Positions Available At Aligarh Muslim University : Check Details & Apply Now

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Extends GDMO Application Deadline To September 1; Apply...

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Extends GDMO Application Deadline To September 1; Apply...

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process...

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,130 Constable Fireman Posts; Check Eligibility, Selection Process...

UP Police Exam Concludes with Tight Security; 6.91L Candidates Appear, 22 Held

UP Police Exam Concludes with Tight Security; 6.91L Candidates Appear, 22 Held

West Bengal PSC GDMO Recruitment Exam Results Announced At wbpsc.gov.in; Check Your Score Now!

West Bengal PSC GDMO Recruitment Exam Results Announced At wbpsc.gov.in; Check Your Score Now!