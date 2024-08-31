CISF Constable Recruitment 2024 Application Window Opens Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Apply

CISF |

CISF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) application window is set to open today, i.e., August 31, 2024 (Saturday). The candidates who want to participate in the recruitment campaign must register. Applications will be accepted through online mode only. The application link can be found on the CISF's official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Look for the link to the application on the main page.

Step 3: Enter the details for your login.

Step 4: Go ahead and finish the application.

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

A 100 rupee application fee is required. The application fee is waived for candidates who qualify for reservations, including those from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM). Fees can be paid online through Net Banking by using debit or credit cards and UPI, or through cash in SBI branches by generating SBI Challan. Fees paid by modes other than those stated above, will not be accepted, as mentioned in the information bulletin.

Before submitting the form, applicants should ensure that all information has been thoroughly and carefully reviewed. The submitted documents should be genuine and reliable. Verification of the required eligibility criteria will be carried out at the time of document verification through original certificates or documents.

The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form.

This recruitment campaign aims to fill about 1130 vacant posts. The last date to register for the aforementioned hiring process is September 30, 2024.

Important Points To Note

Candidates are advised to upload the scanned colour passport-size photograph with a printed date, not more than three months old, in online application

The exam will be held in English and Hindi in OMR, or Computer Based Test (CBT), mode.

Candidates who pass the written exam (OMR/CBT) and PET/PST/DV will be shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) based on their performance in the written exam (OMR/CBT), both state- and area-wise.