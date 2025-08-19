 'It Is Unsettling': Parents Demand Permanent Solution After Bomb Threats Plague Delhi Schools Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'It Is Unsettling': Parents Demand Permanent Solution After Bomb Threats Plague Delhi Schools Again

'It Is Unsettling': Parents Demand Permanent Solution After Bomb Threats Plague Delhi Schools Again

On Monday morning, 32 private schools in Delhi received e-mails threatening explosions, which turned out to be hoaxes. Still, they sparked panic in several parts of the city as anxious parents rushed to schools to pick up their children.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
'It Is Unsettling': Parents Demand Permanent Solution After Bomb Threats Plague Delhi Schools Again | Representative Image

New Delhi: Following a fresh wave of hoax bomb threats at schools across the national capital, concerned parents have expressed frustration and urged authorities to implement a lasting solution.

On Monday morning, 32 private schools in Delhi received e-mails threatening explosions, which turned out to be hoaxes. Still, they sparked panic in several parts of the city as anxious parents rushed to schools to pick up their children.

Among the institutions targeted were Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, Shree Ram World School, and CRPF School in Dwarka.

"We were informed by the school about the threat. Though the staff assured us that nothing suspicious was found, we still rushed to check on our children," a parent whose son studies in Modern Convent School said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Read Also
Over 7.6 Lakh Indian Students Went Abroad For Higher Education In 2024: Govt Data
article-image

"Such incidents have become frequent. While some parents have started taking it lightly, others remain scared of what might happen. We want strict action and a permanent solution, as these threats disrupt our children's studies and also our work," he added.

At DPS Dwarka, Suman Patel, father of a class 6 student, expressed his worry over the bomb threats, saying that even though they were hoaxes, it did little to ease their worries and made it difficult for them to stay calm.

Sangeeta Sharma, whose child studies in the CRPF School in Dwarka, said the uncertainty of the situation was the most unsettling factor for her.

"We keep hearing these threats are fake, but how can any parent relax? The moment I got the call, I left everything and rushed here. Last year in CRPF, Rohini, a blast took place, so I was even more concerned," she added.

Read Also
NSUI Protests At Delhi University Against NCERT's Special Module On India's Partition
article-image

Statement Of The President Of The Delhi Parents Association

President of the Delhi Parents Association, Aprajita Gautam, noted that the repeated threats were creating fear and insecurity among families.

"The safety of our children is paramount. We urge authorities to take strict action and restore confidence in the system," she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Recognised Schools, said the repeated hoaxes were profoundly concerning as they disrupted academic schedules and instilled fear among students, families, and teachers.

According to the police, the calls regarding the threats were received between 7.30 am and 12.25 pm, following which the bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed across campuses. After thorough searches, nothing suspicious was found.

Read Also
RJS Pre Results 2025 Announced At hcraj.nic.in; Check Cut-Off Marks
article-image

"Search operations are completed and nothing was detected," a senior officer said, adding that cyber forensic teams are analysing the email trail to identify the source.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups