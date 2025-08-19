'It Is Unsettling': Parents Demand Permanent Solution After Bomb Threats Plague Delhi Schools Again | Representative Image

New Delhi: Following a fresh wave of hoax bomb threats at schools across the national capital, concerned parents have expressed frustration and urged authorities to implement a lasting solution.

On Monday morning, 32 private schools in Delhi received e-mails threatening explosions, which turned out to be hoaxes. Still, they sparked panic in several parts of the city as anxious parents rushed to schools to pick up their children.

Among the institutions targeted were Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, Shree Ram World School, and CRPF School in Dwarka.

"We were informed by the school about the threat. Though the staff assured us that nothing suspicious was found, we still rushed to check on our children," a parent whose son studies in Modern Convent School said.

"Such incidents have become frequent. While some parents have started taking it lightly, others remain scared of what might happen. We want strict action and a permanent solution, as these threats disrupt our children's studies and also our work," he added.

At DPS Dwarka, Suman Patel, father of a class 6 student, expressed his worry over the bomb threats, saying that even though they were hoaxes, it did little to ease their worries and made it difficult for them to stay calm.

Sangeeta Sharma, whose child studies in the CRPF School in Dwarka, said the uncertainty of the situation was the most unsettling factor for her.

"We keep hearing these threats are fake, but how can any parent relax? The moment I got the call, I left everything and rushed here. Last year in CRPF, Rohini, a blast took place, so I was even more concerned," she added.

Statement Of The President Of The Delhi Parents Association

President of the Delhi Parents Association, Aprajita Gautam, noted that the repeated threats were creating fear and insecurity among families.

"The safety of our children is paramount. We urge authorities to take strict action and restore confidence in the system," she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Recognised Schools, said the repeated hoaxes were profoundly concerning as they disrupted academic schedules and instilled fear among students, families, and teachers.

According to the police, the calls regarding the threats were received between 7.30 am and 12.25 pm, following which the bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed across campuses. After thorough searches, nothing suspicious was found.

"Search operations are completed and nothing was detected," a senior officer said, adding that cyber forensic teams are analysing the email trail to identify the source.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)