ISRO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Over 100 Medical Officer & Assistant Vacancies

ISRO Recruitment 2024: The application window for the registration of the recruitment process of over 100 medical officers and assistants by the Indian Space Research Organisation Human Space Flight Centre (ISRO HSFC) is currently open to all eligible candidates. Individuals wishing to participate in the hiring process must apply at https://www.hsfc.gov.in/.

The last date to register for these positions is October 8, 2024.

Application Fees

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of ₹ 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) for the post codes 15-26. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay ₹ 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) per application as processing fee.

Uploading of Documents

Recent colour passport-size photograph (not older than 6 months) in jpg (or) jpeg format only (Size between 150 KB to 250 KB, scanner dpi should be 200 dpi, and dimensions should be 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm)

ii. Signature in JPG (or) JPEG format only (Size between 50 KB to 100 KB)

All the required Essential Qualification certificates and Experience certificates.

iv. OBC / Income and Asset Certificate for EWS in the prescribed format.

v. SC/ST/Disability/Ex-servicemen certificates applicable for full refund of processing fee (any one certificate).

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form.

Important Points To Note

To clearly identify the candidate, the uploaded photo must be visible. The uploaded signature should also be readable and clear. The candidature will be canceled if these requirements are not met in the online application.

Applications will be deemed invalid if the necessary documents are not uploaded.

The uploaded documents will be checked during the skill test and/or interview; however, merely showing up for the written exam and/or interview does not guarantee selection.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.