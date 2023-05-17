Israel partners with IIT Madras to establish ‘India – Israel Center Of Water Technology’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras | File Photo

The Government of Israel is partnering with India through the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish an ‘India – Israel Center of Water Technology’ (CoWT) in Water Resources Management and Water Technologies at IIT Madras.

A letter of Intent was signed at New Delhi on 9th May 2023 by Mr. Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Mr. Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, in presence of Shri. S. Jaishankar and Mr. Eli Cohen, Hon’ble External Affairs Ministers of India and Israel, respectively, in the presence of Prof. T. Pradeep, Institute Professor, IIT Madras.

A key objective of this new centre would be to ensure the implementation of Israel’s best technologies being practised in a tailor-made context for the Indian requirements and work on sustainable management solutions for the Indian water sector.

Speaking about this partnership between India and Israel, Dr. Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Embassy of Israel said, “The partnership with IIT Madras is very important and with our partners in Central Government (AMRUT) and IITM, we will jointly work for better management of Water Resources of India. This will be done with a focus on introduction of new state of art Israeli technology and know-how in a more sustainable manner.”

This upcoming Centre will help the ‘AMRUT’ Mission of the MoHUA for achieving its overall targets. In addition, it will pursue joint activities for implementing technological solutions through separate agreements.

Highlighting the importance of this Centre, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We consider this as one of our most important collaborations working on conservation and proper utilisation of Mother Nature’s greatest gift to Mankind – The Water.”

The Governments of India and Israel, through the India-Israel Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras, will also work towards enhancing cooperation in specific areas of capacity-building of Indian Water professionals at all levels, demonstrate the projects with latest technologies and put up exhibition of Israeli water companies.

The two Governments also intend to jointly identify specific projects relating to integrated water resources management, Urban water supply and non-revenue water, water and sewage recycling, IoT solution and online monitoring, water harvesting, smart data management and AI, among other areas, with the objective of demonstrating most advanced technologies in the field.