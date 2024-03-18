IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, Inspiration Behind '12th Fail', Promoted To Inspector General of Police

'X'

In a notable change in the career of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma as he has been elevated from the position of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to Inspector General (IG) in the Maharashtra Police. This promotion for Mr. Sharma comes after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the promotions of IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches.

Mr. Sharma, whose remarkable life story serves as the inspiration for the highly praised movie '12th Fail,' recently used his social media accounts to announce his promotion. Expressing his happiness to his followers, Mr. Sharma looked back on his life-changing experience within the Indian Police Service.

Mr. Sharma's post, along with a photograph, conveyed his appreciation to everyone who stood by him during his challenging professional journey. The picture represents Mr. Sharma's unwavering commitment and tireless efforts over the course of his career.

"The journey that started from ASP has reached today to become IG by the order of the Government of India. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting me in this long journey," he said in a post on X.

ASP से शुरू हुई यात्रा आज के भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर से IG बनने तक जा पहुँची है। इस लंबी यात्रा में साथ देने के लिए मन से सभी का आभार🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LEITH1OVVp — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) March 15, 2024

Social media users flooded with messages of congratulations, commending his accomplishment and describing it as a genuinely inspiring tale.An individual wrote, "Congratulations, Manoj Sir. Your story inspired us very much; you deserve this."

Story of Mr. Sharma is a remarkable example of strength & determination, as portrayed in the movie 12th Fail. The film showcases his journey from academic failures to conquering financial difficulties, ultimately leading him to become an IPS officer. His recent elevation to the position of IG serves as an inspiration for numerous individuals who dream of achieving greatness despite facing challenges.