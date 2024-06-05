Inspired By Grandfather, Aditya Kumar Panda From Chennai Secures AIR 1 In NEET-UG 2024

Aditya Kumar Panda |

Aditya Kumar Panda, a student from Chennai, has secured the all-India rank (AIR) 1 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. He achieved a perfect score of 720 on his first attempt. Expressing his happiness, Panda said this achievement feels very new to him and he is trying to process everything.

Panda’s grandfather inspired him to pursue a career in medicine. His grandfather wanted to become a doctor but could not due to personal issues. “Being a doctor is a noble profession. I have wished to become a doctor all my life,” Panda said.

Panda, who scored 96.2% in his class 12 board exams, started his NEET preparation in the 11th and 12th standards. Initially, he had trouble focusing but it improved over time. He learned from his mistakes in mock tests and focused more on his weak subjects. To avoid distractions, Panda stayed away from social media. “No social media means no distraction,” he said.

Panda credits his parents for his success. “I would dedicate most of my success to my parents. Throughout my preparation, they did everything they could to provide me with the best study material and emotional support,” he said.

He aspires to study at AIIMS Delhi in the future.