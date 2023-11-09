Inspire SHE 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check How To Apply

Candidates must be in the age group of 17 to 22 years to be considered for the scholarship | Representative pic

The registration window for Inspire Scholarship For Higher Education (SHE) 2023 will be closed today. It is managed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for the attraction of talent to Science. Interested candidates can register for the Inspire SHE 2023 on the official website, online-inspire.gov.in.

Candidates must be in the age group of 17 to 22 years to be considered for the scholarship. A scholarship grant of Rs 5,000 per month and a mentorship grant of Rs 20,000 per annum will be given to the selected students.

According to the notification issued by the authorities, every year 12,000 scholarships will be awarded to the students under the scheme.

A select few topics fall under the category of natural and basic sciences and are eligible for INSPIRE scholarships for study toward a BSc, BS, Int MSc, or Int MS degree. Physical science, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, biology, astronomy, geology, astrophysics, electronics, botany, zoology, biochemistry, anthropology, microbiology, geophysics, geochemistry, atmospheric sciences, and oceanic sciences are among the topics covered.

Eligibility criteria

The top 1% of deserving class 12 students from any state or central school board may apply for the Inspire Scholarship 2023, according to the information that is currently available. Additionally, applicants for the Inspire Scholarship 2023 may do so if they have a JEE or NEET rank that falls between 10,000 and 30,000.

The Inspire scholarship program 2023 is open to students pursuing a BSc, BS, or International MSc/MS in fundamental and natural science who satisfy any of the aforementioned qualifying requirements.

Steps to apply

Visit the official website, online-inspire.gov.in

For a new scholarship, click on the new user registration page

Fill out all of the required information and submit it

Log in with the generated credentials, and the candidate dashboard will appear on the screen

Open the scholarship link and enter your details

Click on submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference.