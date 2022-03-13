Indian students from Ukraine university to continue with digital learning from Monday

Indian students studying in universities in Ukraine, who are now back home, finally have something to rejoice about as many of them would be able to attend online lectures of their courses from Monday. Universities in cities such as Dnipro, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Poltava, etc. would be conducting online lectures for their students.

Students in India who were preparing for their upcoming practicals and exams, before the war, expressed optimism at the idea of being able to attend classes virtually.

“Something is better than nothing," said Waseem Khan from Lviv National Medical University who is currently in India but just two weeks ago underwent a harrowing experience as he had to walk back to Lviv from the Ukraine-Poland border as he was one among hundreds and thousands of Indian students who were not able to get through to the Central European country for shelter. Mahima Shrivastava, from Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, said that she is excited about this development but has her reservations about how practicals will be done as it's difficult to understand the process online.

Saad Ansari, a student from Ivano Frankivsk University, conveyed his admiration for the faculty members of his university while also stressing that this semester is important which is why having online classes is significant to him. "Our teachers in Ukraine are putting all their efforts into making sure that we complete this semester, which is admirable to me. Students are currently left with no other option too as if we fail this year and take admission in a different country, we will have to repeat the year," said Saad. Mayank Sharma, a student from Poltava State Medical University, said that he appreciates how education is being prioritised by teachers, in Ukraine, despite the war.

Students also mentioned that since Covid accustomed them to attending online lectures whenever cases increased, there's nothing peculiar about attending online lectures from the comforts of their homes. "During Covid and even before the war, we attended online lectures so there's nothing unique about the situation except for the circumstances due to which we returned to India," added Rutvik Shirke from Vinnitsya National Memorial Pirogov University.

"Dear students! We hope you are safely back home to your family! Our University continues to work and fulfill its stated obligations to organize and conduct the educational process! Thus, we inform all our students about the resumption of the educational process in all courses from March 14 in an online format! The educational process will take place according to the previously approved class schedule in the spring semester of 2022. All links and recommendations about classes and lectures in online format will be placed on the official web page of the relevant departments of the University. Wishing you peace and prosperity," said a statement released by the Dnipro State Medical University to its foreign students, which comprises hundreds of Indian nationals.

Students will have to attend online lectures from any time between 8AM-9:30 AM Eastern European Standard Time (EET), depending on the university they are attending. Lectures go up to 2 PM-4:30 PM.

Indian students from universities such as Kharkiv National Medical University and Sumy State University would be able to attend online classes after a few weeks or so. As both the cities have been hit hard by the war, students from the universities located there were able to leave Ukraine much later than their peers. While students from Sumy University would have online classes in April, the ones studying at Kharkiv University would be attending lectures by next week or so.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs of India said, “In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.” The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments, the statement added.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:56 PM IST