Indian Navy Announces New Exam Date For INCET 01/2024, Set For November; Check Full Schedule

The Indian Navy has announced the revised exam date for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 01/2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is now scheduled for the last week of November 2024, after being postponed from its original September date due to technical and administrative issues.

“Dear Candidates, INCET-01/2024 has been tentatively scheduled for the last week of November 2024. Fresh admit cards will be issued soon,” states the official notice on the recruitment website.

This exam is a vital step for those seeking to join the Indian Navy in various civilian roles.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Indian Navy recruitment website for updates, as the admit cards for the INCET 01/2024 exam will be available shortly. The recruitment drive will fill numerous civilian positions, including Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Fire Engine Driver, Pest Control Worker, Chargeman (Mechanic), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Chargeman (Factory), Cook, Scientific Assistant, and Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop).

Vacancy Breakdown

Fireman: 444

Tradesman Mate: 161

Fire Engine Driver: 58

Pest Control Worker: 18

Chargeman (Mechanic): 18

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 16

Chargeman (Factory): 10

Cook: 9

Scientific Assistant: 4

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop): 1

How to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website: incet.cbt-exam.in

On the homepage, click the ‘INCET 2024’ link.

In the new window, click the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Enter your required details and click submit.

Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

CBT Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 questions divided into four sections, each worth 25 marks. The sections are:

General Intelligence

General Awareness

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates are advised to focus on these subjects for thorough preparation. After the CBT, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Skill Test will be conducted for certain positions. The final stages of the recruitment process include document verification and a medical check-up.