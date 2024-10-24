Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR Results 2024 Released: What's Next For Candidates?

Twitter

The Indian Navy has announced the final results for the Agniveer SSR and MR 2024 examinations. Candidates who participated can check and download their results on the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in, by following the steps outlined below or using the direct link provided.

A two-stage process was conducted for the selected candidates who took the examinations for the Indian Navy SSR and MR positions.

Steps to Download the Result

Visit the Indian Navy's official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their login credentials, including their registered email address and password.

On the homepage, find the link for the Indian Navy SSR and MR 2024 results.

Enter your credentials—Registered Email ID and Password.

Click the submit button, and your Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and print it for future reference.

For SSR, candidates were first shortlisted based on their Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB). The second stage involved a written examination and a physical fitness test (PFT).

Whereas the selection process for MR positions began with a preliminary screening based on matriculation exam scores, followed by a written exam and a physical fitness test (PFT).

What's Next?

After the written and medical tests, a merit list will be created based on how candidates performed. The final medical exam for all selected candidates will be held at INS Chilka.

Candidates must pass this final exam; those who do not will be disqualified. Training is expected to start in November 2024 at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Medical standards

The medical exam will be done by authorised military doctors following current rules:

Gender: Candidates with characteristics of the opposite gender found during the physical exam will be considered unfit. Candidates who have had gender reassignment surgery will also be declared unfit.

Pregnancy: Female candidates who are pregnant will be disqualified. Candidates should not be pregnant when they report for training or during their four-year tenure. If a candidate becomes pregnant during training, they will face dismissal.

Minimum Height: The minimum height requirement is 157 cm for both males and females.

Tattoos: Permanent tattoos are only allowed on the inner arms (from the inside of the elbow to the wrist) and on the back of the hand. Tattoos in other areas will disqualify a candidate.

Candidates must be in good physical and mental health, free from any diseases or disabilities that could prevent them from doing their duties effectively during both peacetime and wartime.