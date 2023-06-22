Indian Football Legend Sunil Chhetri Graduated From This College

Sunil Chhetri celebrating after scoring a goal | File

Indian football team's captain, Sunil Chhetri became yesterday's match hero when team India beats Pakistan by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in the SAFF Cup 2023 fixture. Chhetri scored a hat-trick of goals, which led his team crushing the opponent 4-0.

Sunil Chhetri was born on August 3, 1984 near Hyderabad. Sunil's father is a retired Army officer while his mother a former football player from Nepal.

Education

The football icon completed his schooling from Bahai School, Sikkim and then went to Asutosh College in Kolkata to pursue graduation. Sunil Chhetri has a sister Bandana Chhetri. During his initial years, Sunil's family was undergoing a financial crisis and he didn't have enough money to complete his goals.

Football Career

Sunil Chhetri began his football career with Mohun Bagan Athletic Club of the National Football League after playing with City FC of New Delhi.

As per the reports, Chhetri is currently pursuing a sports management course at the ISDE Business School in Barcelona.

At an event organized by Puma India in March he said, “The right importance has to be given to sport in schools and it should be an integral part of our upbringing. There is no one aspect individually in life that teaches a kid more holistically than sports. It teaches you to be a good human being, to win and lose. It is high time we inculcated sports in our system right from school.”

His wife education

The Indian captain is married to Sonam Bhattacherjee, an entreprenuer from Kolkata. She did her Schooling from Gokhale Memorial Girls' College in the city and graduated from the Heramba Chandra College; popularly known as South City Day.

She then went to Scotland to pursue master's in Science from Robert Gordon University.

The Indian Football legend is the third-highest international goal scorer among active players, behind only the two legends, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is also the fourth overall among top goal scorer at the International stage.

He is the most-capped player and the all-time top goal scorer of the Indian national football team.