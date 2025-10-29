Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 2026 Stage-I Result Out; Check Navik And Yantrik Scores At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 2026 Stage-I Result: The Stage-I results for Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik under the CGEPT 01/2026 and 02/2026 batches have been made public by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept/, has the results, which were announced today, October 29, 2025.

Based on the Stage-I computer-based written exam, which was administered from September 19 to 22, 2025, the results have been released. By entering their registered email address and password, candidates can view their results.

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 2026 Stage-I Result: Steps to check the result

For the Navik GD, DB, and Yantrik positions, candidates can check and download their Stage-I results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept/, the official Indian Coast Guard recruitment website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CGEPT 01/2026 & 02/2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 4: To see the status of your Stage-I exam, navigate to the "Result" area.

Step 5: Download the PDF result and store it for later use. Instruction and other guidance

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 2026 Stage-I Result: What's next?

Candidates who clear Stage-I will move to Stage-II, which includes:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Document Verification

Initial Medical Examination

Stage-II is expected to be held in mid or late November 2025 and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Qualified candidates from Stage-II will proceed to Stage-III, which will include final verification and pre-enrolment medical assessment at INS Chilka.

The final step, Stage-IV, will involve document verification by respective boards or institutions.

The final merit list will be prepared:

Zone-wise for Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts.

All-India basis for Yantrik posts.

After all selection processes are over, the chosen individuals will get training at INS Chilka. Additional guidelines for Stage-II and future procedures will be posted on the Indian Coast Guard's official website. It is recommended that candidates frequently check the portal for information on exam locations, dates, and document requirements.