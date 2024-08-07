 Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 Exam Starts August 9; Don't Carry These Things!
The Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 exam will be conducted from August 9 to August 11, 2024. Candidates must make sure to carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 | Official Website

AFCAT 2024 Exam: The online AFCAT 2 exam will be given by the Indian Air Force on August 9, 10, and 11.

Examination Timings

Shift I: Verification starts at 08:00 hrs.

Shift II: Verification starts at 13:00 hrs.

Regardless of what, once the pre-exam verification process starts at 8:00 a.m. for shift I and 13:00 a.m. for shift II, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam center.

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall

Phone; Memory Stick/Card; Pager; Organizer; PDA; Hidden Microphone or Camera; Radio; Headset; Walkman; Recorder; Translator; and so on.

Eating things (chips, chocolates, food, drinks etc.) and personal items (wristwatch/wristband, bracelets, handbags, ornaments, wallet, purse, headgear, scarf, goggles, jackets, etc.).

Bluetooth gadgets, electrical, digital, wireless, and communication devices such as Textual or stationary items such a clipboard, slide rule, book, log tables, pencil box, or geometry box (apart from clear ballpoint pens in blue or black).

Docupen, electronic watches with calculator functionality, cellular.

Exam Schedule

English: Sentence completion, idioms and phrases, synonyms and antonyms, comprehension, etc.

General Knowledge: current events, sports, geography, history, etc.

Mathematical Proficiency: Ratios, percentages, profit and loss, etc.

Verbal and nonverbal reasoning are tested in the military aptitude test.

Exam Structure

Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test.

Duration: 2 hours.

Number of Questions: 100.

Maximum Marks: 300

Objective-type questions in English only.

Marking System

Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer.

You will lose one point for each incorrect answer.

There are no points for questions that are not answered.

During the selection process, candidates' performance on written tests, interviews, medical fitness exams, and the All India Merit List will all be taken into account.

