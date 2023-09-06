India Or Bharat? College Students React To The Row Over Country's Name

Representative image

Will India be renamed as Bharat? While it all began with the G20 dinner invitation, which referred to the President as "President of Bharat," it has spurred discussion about a likely attempt to change the country's name from "India" to "Bharat."

Multiple reports suggest that, The Government of India is all set to propose a new name for the country during Parliament's upcoming special session scheduled to take place from September 18-22.

However, there is no official confirmation from the ruling party yet.

Where speculations in no time, has started making waves around the country. The Free Press Journal spoke to a few students to get their take on it.

Mixed Reactions on India To Bharat Flip

While some have viewed this proposal with enthusiasm, others express concerns about its potential implications and the political motivations behind it.

"If Myanmar can return to their original name, why can't Bharat," argues Alok Agarwal, a second-year student at Mumbai University. I applaud this choice because Bharat was India's original decision before the British colonised it and changed it. I see no harm in reclaiming the country from their slave name."

Another student at the same university, Kiran Ahale, asked, "Is there even a legal need for any resolution for name change?" The Constitution already refers to India as Bharat. I love Bharat, but India has a strong brand value to back up our claims to historical oceans and lands. Japan is also known as Nippon, and both names coexist."

Will IITs and IIMs turn into BITs and BIMs?

Despite the fact that most students are worried about why the government is not prioritising other concerns like unemployment, rape cases, and poverty, some students are even worried about what would happen to their college's name.

Akshata Mahanta, a student at the Smt. M.M.K College of Commerce & Economics, mockingly remarks, "Let's ignore poverty, the million pending rape cases, the education of underprivileged childrends, domestic violence, safety of women, and everything that's important and change the name of the country."

IIT Bombay student Punar Vasu worries that if India is dropped from the country's name, will IITs turn into BITs as well? "Will the names of other scientific institutions, like ISRO, AIIMS, and IISc, change? Will these institutes' brand perception be impacted by changing their names, particularly globally?" questions Vasu.

