 IIT Mandi: Applications For Admission To Masters In Robotics Open
IIT Mandi: Applications For Admission To Masters In Robotics Open

IIT Mandi has officially started accepting applications for admission to masters in robotics. The deadline to fill the online application form is October 29, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay

The IIT Mandi has officially invited young candidates to apply for the PhD, MTech and Dual-Degree (MTech+PhD) programme in Robotics in the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR).

Applications are open for research in diverse fields including Cyber-Physical Systems, Drones, Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Multi-Agent Systems, AI for Biomedical Applications, Robotics, Cyber Security, and AI/ML for Robotics.

There are various eligibily criteria's for the candidates interested in applying for the programme.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the programme are :

1. Candidates must have a valid masters degree in Sciences/Engineering/ Technology with a good academic record.

2. A candidate with a valid Bachelor's degree in Engineering/ Technology from any Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTI) with a minimum of 7.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale is also eligible to apply for the Ph.D. programme.

3. A candidate with a valid Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology or Master's degree in appropriate field with a valid GATE score can apply for admission to the MTech and Dual degree (MTech +PhD).

4. For employed candidates who wish to apply for the admission to MTech (by research) / PhD/Dual Degree, It is mandatory to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate' from their current employer at the time of the interview.

The last date for filling the online application form is October 29, 2023. The in-person interview of the candidates is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023. The application charge for the candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC/OBC (NCL)/Transgender/Foreign Nationals is ₹ 200 and for women/ SC/ST is ₹ 100.

Read Also
Bhopal: Non-Implementation Of 27% Quota In NEET UG Admission
article-image

