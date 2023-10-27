IIT Mandi: Applications For Admission To Masters In Robotics Open

Photo: Pixabay

The IIT Mandi has officially invited young candidates to apply for the PhD, MTech and Dual-Degree (MTech+PhD) programme in Robotics in the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR).

Applications are open for research in diverse fields including Cyber-Physical Systems, Drones, Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Multi-Agent Systems, AI for Biomedical Applications, Robotics, Cyber Security, and AI/ML for Robotics.

There are various eligibily criteria's for the candidates interested in applying for the programme.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the programme are :

1. Candidates must have a valid masters degree in Sciences/Engineering/ Technology with a good academic record.

2. A candidate with a valid Bachelor's degree in Engineering/ Technology from any Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTI) with a minimum of 7.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale is also eligible to apply for the Ph.D. programme.

3. A candidate with a valid Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology or Master's degree in appropriate field with a valid GATE score can apply for admission to the MTech and Dual degree (MTech +PhD).

4. For employed candidates who wish to apply for the admission to MTech (by research) / PhD/Dual Degree, It is mandatory to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate' from their current employer at the time of the interview.

The last date for filling the online application form is October 29, 2023. The in-person interview of the candidates is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023. The application charge for the candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC/OBC (NCL)/Transgender/Foreign Nationals is ₹ 200 and for women/ SC/ST is ₹ 100.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)