IIT Kanpur Launches Hindi Publication Division To Eradicate Language Barriers To Startup Knowledge

To share ground-breaking work in innovation, the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has opened its Hindi publication section. The Hindi publication division's main goal is to reduce linguistic barriers to technical knowledge on the startup ecosystem and innovation. Its main goal is to provide a platform that would make it simple for people who don't speak English to access and understand technical information.

"In line with this vision, the Hindi publication division at SIIC IIT Kanpur is committed to imparting technical knowledge in Hindi. The objective is to connect with individuals throughout India and motivate them to embark on entrepreneurial pursuits, thus fostering an inclusive ecosystem. By eliminating barriers, encouraging collaboration, and igniting the entrepreneurial drive within everyone, the Hindi publication division at SIIC IIT Kanpur aims to make substantial contributions to the nation's growth and progress," read the official notice by IIT Kanpur.

The Hindi publication branch of SIIC IIT Kanpur was further mentioned in the press release as encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship within Hindi-speaking communities in addition to providing access to technical knowledge in Hindi. It seeks to improve society and increase the reach of innovation by disseminating ground-breaking work in Hindi. The division advances development, empowers local talent, and fosters collaboration in line with the purpose of SIIC IIT Kanpur, helping to advance innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in India.

