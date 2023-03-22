IIT Kanpur and University of California join hands for academic and research collaborations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the University of California, Santa Cruz, USA (UCSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for joint academic and research collaborations, at a ceremony held at IIT Kanpur.

Under the collaboration, the two institutes will together conduct research in the field of areas in computer science and engineering, and biological sciences and bioengineering.

This partnership will provide the two institutes to share expertise, knowledge, and resource in the research process. Under this joint venture, the two institutes will also provide opportunities to researchers of the two institutes to collaborate on important research initiatives.

The exchange of faculty members between the two institutes will allow researchers to collaborate and initiate important research work, leveraging the strengths of each institution to address complex scientific challenges. Joint supervision of Ph.D. students will enable students to receive guidance and mentorship from faculty members at both institutions, broadening their knowledge and perspectives.

The research collaboration is expected to focus on a variety of areas, including but not limited to, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, bioinformatics, biotechnology, among others.