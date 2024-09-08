IIT Indore Celebrates Teacher’s Day With Panel Discussion On Future Of Education; Honors Faculty With Best Teacher Awards

IIT Indore Conducts Brain Storming Session On 'Preparing Students For A Changing World' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore conducted a brainstorming session for all the faculty members of the Institute as part of the Teacher’s Day celebration. A panel discussion on strategies and approaches required for the attention retention amongst students and Future of Education: Preparing Students for a Changing World were conducted. These discussions enlightened the audience on the latest trend of education paying emphasis on the changing student psychology to keep them focused on the teaching learning process.

Prof. A.K. Suresh, Emeritus Fellow and former Deputy Director, IIT Bombay was the Chief Guest Prof. Pramod S. Mehta, Advisor, Centre of Pedagogy and Curriculum Excellence was the Guest of Honour of the event. Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director IIT Indore was also present during the event.

Prof Suresh talked about the information revolution, culminating in the rise of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning and said “The developments in the last couple of years portend substantial changes in the educational landscape. There are developments taking place even as we speak, in terms of access to information, analysis of that information and synthesis of what can be called ‘knowledge’ from that information, which will make us question(a) the relevance of what we teach, (b) what constitutes learning in the emerging educational landscape, and (c) how teaching is to be done in order to remain interesting, relevant and useful to the students.”

He further said “What the students need to be taught today are the skills that enable them to make sense of the information that they have access to, choose the relevant pieces and synthesize them into a worldview. AI is good at providing information, even in organizing it logically, but not so good at abstraction and analysis. To abstract out an idea from a mass of data is a skill that is still worth imparting to our students.”

Prof. Suhas Joshi appreciated the hard work of the faculty members in shaping the future generation and urged for adaptive teaching techniques to engage the students. He said “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. We need to keep in mind that the engineer of the future has to multifaceted to be effective in the domain of work. For this our teaching methodology should be able to device new interactive and attention engaging techniques to develop the student’s aptitude and quest for learning."

The Institute awarded Prof. Kapil Ahuja, Prof. Sunil Kumar & Prof. I. A. Palani with the Best Teacher Award 2024 on this gracious event.