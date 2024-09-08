Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesha Grants Ideal Wives To Those Offering Turmeric Roots As ‘Mannat’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marriage is the auspicious occasion of everyone’s life and is considered one of the greatest events of every individual’s life. The ‘potli-wale chintaman’ Ganeshji in Juni Indore is one of the temples of the city where persons come with hope for a life partner and gets it just with a ‘mannat’ of turmeric root. Chief priest Pandit Puranik of the temple told Free Press that the temple is very famous for its miracles.

‘There is a belief that turmeric roots used in 'anushthan' are mavellious and they are given to devotees who are having issues in getting married. Many devotees have made claims that after following the ritual they got married and all 'vighana' (obstacles) are going away which follow their marriage,’ Pandit Puranik said.

He added that apart from marriage wishes, the roots are also used by devotees for fulfilment of their wishes related to career success, business growth and other things. He added that a few years ago over 1.25 lakh turmeric roots were used in anushthan which was distributed to devotees for fulfillment of their mannat (wish).

Later, it became a ritual. The devotees after fulfilment of their mannat used to offer turmeric roots to Lord Ganesha which was further used for other devotees for mannat. ‘The roots are given to devotees for mannat on Friday and a large number of devotees came here to attend the worship that day,’ he added.

No entry to garb-grah

Pandit Puranik said that assuring 'pavitrata' to be maintained of Lord Ganesha, who is Seedhi-Sund wale Ganesh Ji, we do not let devotees to go close to the idol near garb-grah because the Seedhi-Sund Ganesh ji's idol needs bit different sort of worships as other types of idols. ‘We also made workers who did paint work and other work of sinhasan of Lord Ganesha to take proper bath and then made them wear dhoti before entering the garbh-grah,’ he added.

450-year-old temple

Pandit said that the temple is 450 years old and was established by herdsmen who came here for work. The temple is the same since then and just rejuvenation and decoration work has been done.

Gold plating of idol

The idol is gold plated with 450 gram of gold and Ganesha Yantra carved on the top is plated with 12 gram of gold.

Idol came out of chola

Puranik said that in 2011 the idol released over 125kg of chola from it by itself and the exact idol was revealed in which the idol was seen holding a 'potli' as well as other things.