Indore Mayor’s Message Showcased On United Nation's Air Quality Platform

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is a matter of pride for citizens that Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav's message was featured on Saturday during the virtual launch of the United Nations’ Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) Air Quality Management Exchange platform (AQMx.org). This global knowledge platform, developed for air quality management, will assist cities worldwide in their efforts toward cleaner air.

The CCAC developed and launched the Air Quality Management Exchange platform (AQMx) to support air quality professionals globally ahead of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, celebrated on September 7. During the launch of the AQMx platform, Mayor Bhargav conveyed through his video message, ‘The AQMx knowledge platform will further strengthen our commitment to clean air in the city.

It will provide us with global resources and tools, empowering us to achieve better air quality for our citizens.’ Ahead of this year’s International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) developed and launched the Air Quality Management Exchange Platform (AQMx), designed to help air quality professionals worldwide tackle air pollution.

The platform is a one-stop-shop that provides the latest air quality management guidance and tools, aimed at meeting interim targets of WHO Air Quality Guidelines. AQMx will help address air quality management capacity gaps, notably with curated guidance on key themes such as air quality monitoring, inventory development and health impact assessments.

This will allow decision makers to see a more complete picture of air pollution’s impact, leading to policies that more accurately reflect public health needs on a global scale. ‘Access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right, not a luxury for those who can afford it. With AQMx, we intend to close a capacity gap to create cleaner communities for us all,’ Martina Otto, CCAC’s Head of Secretariat, at the platform launch said.