IIT-Guwahati student's autopsy confirms cause of death

Guwahati: A B.Tech student in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in Assam was allegedly found dead in his room on Monday, the university officials said.

Paying condolences on the death of the student, the university said: “It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on 9th January 2023. The student was found dead on his bed in his room.

The Institue has cooperated with the police authorities and the autopsy report has confirmed ‘Chronic Coronary Insufficiency’ as the cause of natural death.”

Coronary Insufficiency is a state which occurs due to an imbalance between the supply and demand of oxygen, preventing the maintenance of the metabolic needs of the myocardium, thus causing failure in the heart functioning.

Earlier on October 10, 2022, a 20-year-old student B.Tech student, Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj from the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was found hanging in his hostel room at IIT-Guwahati.

Raj had been missing since October 6, 2022 and was alleged to have taken the extreme step after he was reportedly asked to vacate the hostel room in July-August due to academic reasons.

