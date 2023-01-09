IIT Guwahati shocker: Second unnatural death in two months as student found dead in hostel room

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati shocker: Second unnatural death in two months as student found dead in hostel room

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
IIT Guwahati | IANS
Guwahati, Jan 9 (IANS) An IIT Guwahati student was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Monday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Bhavani, a student in B.Tech final year. He hailed from Nagpur. The student's body was recovered from the Dhing hostel block of the IIT.

The actual reason for the student's death is not yet known and investigations are underway. Police have not revealed details of the incident.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. IIT Guwahati has not issued any official statement about the student's mysterious death.

This is the second unnatural death in IIT Guwahati within a period of just one month. In December, Sameer Kamal, a professor at the institute reportedly committed suicide. His body was found hanging inside the official quarters. Kamal, who hailed from Delhi, was teaching Mathematics at IIT Guwahati.

Earlier in September 2022, a Kerala native also died by suicide though no suicide note was found.

Inputs from FPJ

