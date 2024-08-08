IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Plans To Launch UG Programs From September 2024

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus plans to commence its first undergraduate programs in September 2024. These will be in computer science and engineering and energy engineering, according to information released by Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director of IIT Delhi, during a recent press conference.



All infrastructural requirements, including laboratories and hostel facilities, are ready for the launch of the two UG programs, Banerjee revealed further. The two UG programs, with 30 spots each, would have a planned intake of 60 students total. Of these, 20 will be admitted with JEE (Advanced) 2024 qualifying status, and 40 will be admitted with a new admission exam known as the Combined Admission Admission Test (CAET).

Twenty places are reserved for UAE nationals, and twenty seats are reserved for foreign students and residents living in the UAE, including Indian residents, out of the 40 students who will be chosen through the CAET.

Permanent Campus In Abu Dhabi

Apart from this, there are plans to build an IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi permanent campus. The campus in Abu Dhabi is aiming to establish features including leisure activities, student clubs, and business prospects. The IIT D director went on to say that it is currently in active talks with partners and industry in the Gulf and the United Arab Emirates. Research, innovation, and entrepreneurship activities are anticipated to begin shortly.

Faculty Hiring Process

Currently, following a selection procedure approved by the Board, faculty members from the Institute's Delhi site are being seconded to the Abu Dhabi location. To guarantee that the quality of instruction on the Abu Dhabi campus meets the criteria set on the Delhi campus, faculty recruitment for the Abu Dhabi campus will eventually take place as well.

International Students at IIT Delhi

The Institute welcomed 44 international students enrolled in a range of postgraduate programs for the 2023–2024 academic year. Ten of the 44 are in the PhD program, and the remaining 34 are enrolled in various master's courses.

Throughout the academic year, IIT Delhi's director stated that the institute has made great progress in assisting its foreign students and developing international collaborations.