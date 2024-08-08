IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director | IIT Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will hold its 55th annual convocation on August 10, 2024. At a press conference on Thursday, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, informed the press that more than 2600 students would get their degrees at the 55th Convocation. Women make up about 25% of the entire graduating student body.

Nearly 475 PhD graduates, translating to a 35% increase from the previous year, will receive their degrees during the convocation. This also demonstrates the institute's emphasis on research. Of all PhD candidates who graduate, 42% are women. The youngest graduate, who received a BTech degree, is under twenty years old, while the oldest, who received a PhD, is sixty-three.

Other Degrees To Be Awarded

Students completing the PhD, MBA, MS (Research), M.Des., M.Tech, Master of Public Policy, M.Tech. under Advance Standing, PG D.I.I.T. (Naval Construction), Joint PG Diploma in VLFM, D.I.I.T. (PG), and M.Sc. programs will also receive their degrees and diplomas at the convocation in addition to those completing the B.Tech and Dual degree programs.

This year also marks our first graduates in two UG programmes (B.Tech. in Materials Engineering and B.Tech. in Engineering and Computational Mechanics) and four PG programmes (M.Tech. in Machine Intelligence and Data Science, M.Tech. in Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering, M.S.(R) in Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention, and M.S.(R) in Automotive Research and Tribology).

Chief Guest

The Chief Guest for the ceremony will be Hari S. Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group and an alumnus of IIT Delhi (1979 batch, B.Tech. Chemical Engineering).

At the 55th convocation, the Institute will honour ten of its alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Award and the Graduates of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award (awardees’ list).

International Student Statistics

A total of 28 international students will receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony. Out of 28, 4 each are from Sudan and Ethiopia, 3 each from Tanzania and Uganda, 2 each from Bangladesh and Burkina Faso, and 1 each from a number of other countries, including the USA, Venezuela, etc.

The Institute welcomed 44 international students enrolled in a range of postgraduate programs for the 2023–2024 academic year. Ten of the 44 are in the PhD program, and the remaining 34 are enrolled in various master's degrees.



Throughout the academic year, IIT Delhi's director stated that the institute has made great progress in assisting its foreign students and developing international collaborations.