 IIT Delhi Tops List Of Indian Institutes with Most Employable Graduates: Report
Indian institutions like IIT-Delhi and IISc are ranked highly for producing employable graduates. Employers prioritize candidates with digital skills and hands-on experience. Top global universities include MIT, Caltech, and Stanford University, emphasising real-world experience.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
IIT Delhi | Representative Image

With recruitment becoming more challenging, students need to stay updated on the latest job market trends to enhance their chances of landing a job.

The Global Employability University Rankings (GEURS) 2025, published by Times Higher Education (THE) and compiled by French consultancy Emerging, reveals that employers are increasingly focusing on work experience or internships when evaluating candidates for job positions. The report stresses that alongside academic qualifications, adaptability and hands-on experience are now top priorities for employers.

The GEURS report ranks universities based on their ability to produce highly employable graduates, as assessed by recruiters. Among Indian institutions, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) secured the 28th position globally, leading the list.

Other top Indian universities featured include:

Indian Institute of Science - Rank 47

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) - Rank 60

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Rank 141

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Rank 160

Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Rank 214

University of Delhi - Rank 219

Amity University - Rank 225

Anna University - Rank 237

Bangalore University - Rank 249

The report also highlights the growing importance of digital skills and work experience in the hiring process. Globally, top-ranked institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and Stanford University occupy the top three spots, underscoring the value of real-world experience in today’s recruitment landscape.

