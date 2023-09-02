 IIT-Delhi Student Hangs Self, Second Case Of Suicide In 2 Months
Another BTech student from IIT Delhi, identified as Anil Kumar, who was pursuing his degree in the mathematics department and residing in Vindinyachal hostel, has unfortunately taken his own life on Friday.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
IIT-Delhi Student Dies by Suicide | Representational image

New Delhi: In another incident of suicide within 2 months from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, a 21-year-old B.Tech final year student here hangs self on Friday, September 1. According to the police, the student was on extension as he failed to clear some exams.

A Page on X, formerly Twitter by the username @VioceofIITD says, "It's very sad that another BTech student from IIT Delhi, identified as Anil Kumar, who was pursuing his degree in the mathematics department and residing in Vindinyachal hostel, has unfortunately taken his own life today."

According to the Police, they received a PCR call around 6 p.m. on Friday and the caller informed about a suicide by a student named Anil Kumar.

According to the media reports, When Anil did not open the door of his room, the cops were informed and when police reached the hostel, they found the door to Anil's room locked from the inside. Then the door was broken open, the police found Anil hanging from the ceiling.

Along with the crime and forensic teams, the dean of students, the chief medical officer of the IIT, the chief security officer, were also present in Anil's room.

The Ambedkar Phule Periyar Student Circle (APPSC) of IIT Bombay also confirmed the news and on the X handle writes, "Another student suicide at @iitdelhi. Students are not coming to IITs to die. The administration of these institutes should be held accountable for the loss of lives. How many more Anikets and Darshans and Ayushs we will lose before we see any institutional change."

AASRA

