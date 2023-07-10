 IIT-Delhi Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel: Police
Ayush Ashna, a 20 year old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his Udaigiri Hostel room, police said on Sunday

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
IIT-Delhi Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel: Police | Representative image

A 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, police said on Sunday. Ayush Ashna had just appeared in his final-year exams, they said. Police said they did not find any suicide note but suspect no foul play.

The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of southwest Delhi.

The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said. The student committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope, he said.

“The crime investigation team was called at the spot. Nothing suspicious was found and inquest proceedings are under process,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Student Commits Suicide in Kota After Failing NEET
