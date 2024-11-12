IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced; Check At nta.ac.in

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results for the IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 for the positions of Junior Technical Officer (JTA) and Technical Assistant (TA) on November 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment Exam 2023 can now access their results on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Vacant roles

The results pertain to the selection of candidates for the Junior Technical Officer and Technical Assistant roles, with the written examination for both posts having been conducted on February 24, 2024, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Following the written exam, IIT Delhi carried out a skill test for shortlisted candidates.

According to the official notice, the NTA conducted the recruitment exam on February 24, 2024, for the non-teaching posts at IIT Delhi, and the skill test was subsequently managed by IIT Delhi. The results for the Junior Technical Officer and Technical Assistant posts have now been declared on November 12, 2024.

The breakdown of selections is as follows:

- 18 candidates have been selected for the Junior Technical Officer post.

- 30 candidates have been selected for the Technical Assistant post.

Candidates can now visit the NTA website to check their results and further updates on the recruitment process.

Steps to Download IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result

1. Go to the official website of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the Careers or Recruitment Section: Look for the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section on the homepage.

3. Find and click on the link that says "IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result" or a similar result notification.

4. You will be prompted to enter details such as your application number, date of birth, or registration number.

5. After filling in the details, click on the Submit or View Result button to proceed.

6. Your recruitment exam result will appear on the screen. Review the result carefully.

7. Download the result for future reference and take a printout for your records.