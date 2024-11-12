 IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced; Check At nta.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced; Check At nta.ac.in

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced; Check At nta.ac.in

Candidates who appeared for the IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment Exam 2023 can now access their results on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results for the IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 for the positions of Junior Technical Officer (JTA) and Technical Assistant (TA) on November 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the IIT Delhi Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment Exam 2023 can now access their results on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Read Also
QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 OUT: IIT Delhi Bags The Top Spot In India; Check Top 10 List...
article-image

Vacant roles

The results pertain to the selection of candidates for the Junior Technical Officer and Technical Assistant roles, with the written examination for both posts having been conducted on February 24, 2024, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Following the written exam, IIT Delhi carried out a skill test for shortlisted candidates.

According to the official notice, the NTA conducted the recruitment exam on February 24, 2024, for the non-teaching posts at IIT Delhi, and the skill test was subsequently managed by IIT Delhi. The results for the Junior Technical Officer and Technical Assistant posts have now been declared on November 12, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

The breakdown of selections is as follows:

- 18 candidates have been selected for the Junior Technical Officer post.

- 30 candidates have been selected for the Technical Assistant post.

Candidates can now visit the NTA website to check their results and further updates on the recruitment process.

Read Also
IIT Madras Introduces Six-Month Internships For B Tech Students: Everything You Need To Know
article-image

Steps to Download IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result

1. Go to the official website of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the Careers or Recruitment Section: Look for the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section on the homepage.

3. Find and click on the link that says "IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam Result" or a similar result notification.

4. You will be prompted to enter details such as your application number, date of birth, or registration number.

5. After filling in the details, click on the Submit or View Result button to proceed.

6. Your recruitment exam result will appear on the screen. Review the result carefully.

7. Download the result for future reference and take a printout for your records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced; Check At nta.ac.in

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exam 2024 Results Announced; Check At nta.ac.in

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic...

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic...

IIM Indore Open Admissions for 2nd Batch Of MMS Programme

IIM Indore Open Admissions for 2nd Batch Of MMS Programme

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 216 Vacancies; Check Details Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 216 Vacancies; Check Details Here